Thought Last 2 Years Were Bad - THIS Is What's Coming - WeAreChange, 091322

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This video that I'm sharing is from WeAreChange on YouTube. Subscribe to his channel and this one, to catch more videos that I'll be sharing, at Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth.
Thought Last 2 Years Were Bad? THIS Is What's Coming
What impact did the last 2 years have on countering what was happening before? Now these are the opportunities ahead.
Next video and events - http://lukeuncensored.com/
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JfCk...