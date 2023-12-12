Create New Account
A Timely Word from the Lord: Divine Declarations, Shaking Nations and the Unveiling of JOY in 2024
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published 21 hours ago

Amanda received a powerful Word from the Lord on December 11, 2023. This powerful message proclaims the sovereignty of the Lord of Hosts and foretells a time of shaking and travail, with the promise of healing and redemption. Explore revelations addressing geopolitical tensions, judicial warnings, and transformative changes within the Church. A time of judgment, justice, correction and JOY is coming. Tune in Dec. 11 at 5pm ET.

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

word from the lordamanda graceark of grace ministries

