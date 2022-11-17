Create New Account
SCIENCE FOR HIRE -- New Film by Gary Null
Published 11 days ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1nk6tu-science-for-hire-full-movie-a-gary-null-production.html

TRAILER --> https://rumble.com/embed/v1kt0m0/?pub=4

DETAILS: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/science-for-hire-gary-null-cola/

Science for Hire takes us on a journey through the most critical scientific issues that directly affect our health and well-being, shedding light on the hidden secrets of the scientific, pharmaceutical, and military industrial complexes. Following a long history of systemic corruption across medical organizations and schools, scientific publications and federal regulatory agencies, we enter a world where pseudo-science and misinformation rules. 

Billions of dollars are spent to manipulate and buy the allegiance of elected officials and the media. Those who speak up against modern science's culture of corruption risk having their careers destroyed. Governments operate in lockstep with the pharmaceutical ambitions to erect an unregulated global regime, a "Great Reset," that will dictate what we can eat, what medical interventions are permitted and banned, and the rewards and punishments that legislate our choices.

Science for Hire describes a broken system and offers hard hitting solutions to spark clarion calls to take heed of the realities facing humanity today. 

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Gary Null Ph.D.

DIRECTED BY
Gary Null, PhD

CO-DIRECTOR
C.C.Crew

PRODUCED BY
C.C.Crew

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER
Richard Gale

EDITED BY
C.C.Crew

CAMERA
Roland Marconi
Easy
Shawn Lam, SLV
Rick Nixon
Richie Williams

AUDIO POST
Roland Marconi



Keywords
cdcwhonihmisinformationanthonyfaucipseudo-sciencenaiadconflictofinterestgarynullscienceforhirerevolvingdoorsscientificcomplexpharmaceuticalcomplexmilitary-industrialcomplex

