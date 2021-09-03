© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful Interview! Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci's Cancer Causing Injections
Follow
9
Share
Report
898 views • September 03, 2021
MIRRORED from The Alex Jones Show
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b
Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://plaguethebook.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the cancerous dangers that come with COVID injections and why the people can't trust Tony Fauci.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b
Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://plaguethebook.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the cancerous dangers that come with COVID injections and why the people can't trust Tony Fauci.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.