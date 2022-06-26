Remote Mountain Tycoons Are Preparing for a World Without the Chinese Communist Party, How Global Elites Should Reorganize

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https://gnews.org/post/pd0hc04f
Economy recession is unavoidable, following this recession, the new world order will emerge, new political order will emerge