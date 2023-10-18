Create New Account
Geoengineering: Bring Back Ship Tracks & Bunker Fuel 2023
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago

ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/ ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

“Accidental Geoengineering” with Ship Tracks and Contrails

https://climateviewer.com/2018/04/01/accidental-geoengineering-with-ship-tracks-contrails/


We’re about to kill a massive, accidental experiment in reducing global warming

https://www.technologyreview.com/2018/01/22/67402/were-about-to-kill-a-massive-accidental-experiment-in-halting-global-warming/


Oops, we stopped geoengineering

https://campos.substack.com/p/oops-we-stopped-geoengineering


Final call for edits to Bunker Fuel Regulation Partial Relaxation and/or Benign Aerosol Injection Letter

https://groups.google.com/g/geoengineering/c/XlEijW4Nako


Ron Baiman

For the Bunker Fuel Regulation Relaxation and Maritime Aerosol Injection drafting group


Open Letter Supporting Research on Urgent Bunker Fuel Partial Relaxation and/or Inclusion of Benign Tropospheric Aerosols in Current and Future Non and Net-Zero Emitting Maritime Fuel Alternatives

https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1WNsRI8GbyZgdso39ptKuKFI2HA6ZuBni/edit?usp=share_link&rtpof=true&sd=true&pli=1


The Solar Geoengineering Updates Newsletter (September'2023)

https://solargeoengineeringupdates.substack.com/p/the-solar-geoengineering-updates


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

