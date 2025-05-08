BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UWOL - Quest for Money (2010, C64)
Uwol - Quest for Money is a platformer originally made by Spanish developed The Mojon Twins for the ZX Spectrum. It was ported to the C64 by Portugese programmer Sandro "Woodmaster" Mestre. The game was released as download by Spanish company Ubhres Productions and as a cartridge by British company RGCD.DEV. The game also came out for C16/Plus4, Mega Drive/Genesis, SNES, Amiga, PC, Linux, Android, MSX, macOS and Jaguar.

You play a guy called Uwol. Uwol likes money. One day, he heard about Storm Palace, a very old manor full of gold coins that is located next to Canutos Forest. Despite the manor being guarded by dangerous creatures, Uwol is determined to get at least 255 coins from the manor.

You need to collect all coins in each level you play. After finishing a level, you can often choose between two levels to play next, similar to the Darius games. Each level consists of a single screen. All you can do is jump. If you are hit by an enemy, you loose your clothes and a t-shirt icon appears. If you get hit again before collecting the t-shirt, you loose a life. Other wise, you can take one hit again. If you take too long to finish a level, as ghost will appear to chase you relentlessly until you either loose a life or finish the level.

c64platformerthe mojon twinswoodmasterubhres productions
