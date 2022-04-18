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Knelt to US, Now Kneeling to Children They Killed
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230 views • April 18, 2022
Ukraine POW's forced to kneel to children they murdered in Donbass. Keep in mind the Ukrainian army focused on murdering civilians after former CIA director John Brennan's visit to Kiev in the Spring of 2014.
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