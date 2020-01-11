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The Roby Illinois Incident And Siege
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65 views • January 11, 2020
Do you consider a 51 year old mourning and grieving widow to be elderly and mentally ill?
From sometime in 2007, a standoff in Roby, IL that would go on for 39 days.
After six weeks in a mental hospital, Allen was released when doctors said she posed no danger to herself or others.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1997_standoff_at_Roby,_Illinois
https://www.pantagraph.com/news/ten-years-later-officials-remember-roby-ridge-standoff/article_7f999138-39fa-5c89-b1ee-014b4d6d837e.html
From sometime in 2007, a standoff in Roby, IL that would go on for 39 days.
After six weeks in a mental hospital, Allen was released when doctors said she posed no danger to herself or others.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1997_standoff_at_Roby,_Illinois
https://www.pantagraph.com/news/ten-years-later-officials-remember-roby-ridge-standoff/article_7f999138-39fa-5c89-b1ee-014b4d6d837e.html
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