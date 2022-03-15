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St. James Hotel Bans The Stew Peters Show: Hotel Headquarters for Big Pharma
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72 views • March 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The iconic and overpriced St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Minnesota has denied the Stew Peters Show a room, and refuses to say why. They also serve as a headquarters for meetings for Big Pharma, Clinical Research, Focus Groups, and other poison pill gatherings. Stew called the hotel and exposed their hypocrisy and blatant discrimination of Christians.
Call for yourself to verify, ask for Sarah Hill
1-800-252-1875
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxef6f-st.-james-hotel-bans-the-stew-peters-show-hotel-headquarters-for-big-pharma.html
The iconic and overpriced St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Minnesota has denied the Stew Peters Show a room, and refuses to say why. They also serve as a headquarters for meetings for Big Pharma, Clinical Research, Focus Groups, and other poison pill gatherings. Stew called the hotel and exposed their hypocrisy and blatant discrimination of Christians.
Call for yourself to verify, ask for Sarah Hill
1-800-252-1875
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxef6f-st.-james-hotel-bans-the-stew-peters-show-hotel-headquarters-for-big-pharma.html
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