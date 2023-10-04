Ronald Reagan: "9 most terrifying words...'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'

MAILBAG SHOW 10.3.2023





TUCKER CARLSON'S STORY ABOUT THE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION IS TERRIFYING.

https://www.westernjournal.com/tucker-carlsons-story-russian-revolution-terrifying-living-similar-time/





TUCKER SAYS THE END IS NEAR

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/warning-tucker-carlson-says-end-is-near-elijah/





W.E.F. SAYS WATER CRISIS WILL SUCCEED IN ESTABLISHING WORLD GOVN'T

https://www.infowars.com/posts/wef-confession-water-crisis-will-succeed-in-establishing-world-government-where-covid-climate-change-failed/





GLOBAL WATER CRISIS

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/22/world/global-water-crisis-un-report-climate-intl/index.html





GLOBALIST SAYS THE FUTURE = TOTAL CONTROL

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/globalists-future-total-control-cola/





UNELECTED BUREAUCRATS WANT IGNORING GREEN IDEOLOGY TO BE A CRIME

https://www.wnd.com/2023/10/unelected-bureaucrats-want-make-crime-ignore-green-ideology/





THE AIR VAXX IS HERE, NO NEED FOR A NEEDLE

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/10/the-air-vaccine-is-here-no-needle-necessary-to-get-mrna-technology-into-humans.html





