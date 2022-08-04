Bioweapons, Transhumanism, Surveillance, AI...

They discuss how various fields of our lives are affected by what is happening in the world today. Basically there is no area that is not affected. In many cases what is really going on is not covered by main stream media, or is censored. Are there signs to show that we are heading for a time of trouble such as never was?They also mention the `3 Angels Messages`, this refers to Revelation 14:6-11

`6 And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people,

7 Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.

8 And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.

9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,

10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:

They also mention the 4th Commandment, which is the King James Version , Exodus 20:1-17 `

8 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy.

9 Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:

10 But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates:

11 For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.

The world is being turned upside down. Jesus warned us about it, but those who stand in Jesus will Overcome.