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Evil Against Evil. Which Will You Chose?
Exposing the System
Exposing the System
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31 views • January 20, 2021
It's not easy to admit that you're wrong about something, especially when it comes to uncomfortable truths like the great tribulation and the timing of the rapture. In this video, we'll be looking at the pre-trib vs post-trib rapture debate, and we'll be discussing the all-important need for us to honestly examine the facts and accept the truth (no matter how difficult it may be) in order to better understand Bible prophecy.

Everything You Need to Know About the Rapture: https://youtu.be/Wh7F1WpJ4Ns

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

HillSong worship
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXTU1...

Joel Osteen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9dYe...

KennethCopeland Minsitries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSGz3...

Inside Edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmGm...

ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCqth...

9News Perth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j77XI...

NBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw82j...
Keywords
newspoliticsevilworldestruction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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