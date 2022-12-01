Google Filled With Chinese Spies: Whistleblower Warns of National Security Crisis

Google and YouTube manipulated their algorithms to promote leftwing propaganda and silence millions of Americans while re-shaping society and undermining America's democratic Republic, warns former Google engineer turned whistleblower Zach Vorhies in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Making matters worse, the company is absolutely filled with spies working for the Chinese Communist regime, he said, calling for America's national security system to investigate urgently. Vorhies, who took documents to the Department of Justice and Project Veritas, warned that the rigging of the Internet by this company threatens the future of humanity itself, and it must be resisted. Fortunately, the more they try to silence dissent, the worse Google products become, jeopardizing the firm's market dominance.





