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MONDAY AUGUST 16TH 2021 CHARLES ZACH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR NATIONAL FIREARMS ASSOCIATION
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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584 views • August 17, 2021
Charles Zach is an amazing man who KNOWS the truth surrounding law abiding gun owners.
This is a great discussion and education for people who are ignorant about guns... while addressing the massive deceit all around us by design. Gun owners have been under constant attack ALSO by design to strip the people of all rights... no more.

It is in this time that gun owners unite worldwide and stand tall with law enforcement as a show of strength we are coming to restore our public courthouses to common law and address the massive corruption.... death and destruction occurring against all the people.

God Speed

Alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy