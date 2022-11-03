Dr. SHIVA Exposed 2 YRS AGO DHS & Pierre Omidyar (Intercept Founder) Created DHS Censorship Network. All of this is documented in the public record in the Federal Lawsuit Ayyadurai vs. Twitter, et al. 1:20-CV-11889 Document Number 195.







In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA reveals that the Intercept's "breaking" story being parroted by Internet Grifters is nothing but old news, which Internet Grifters CHOSE NOT TO COVER IN 2020, and has been up on Dr. Shiva's website for over TWO YEARS at WinbackFreedom.com. Dr. SHIVA exposed in his landmark 2020 Federal Lawsuit and personally informed Fox News Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald of the Intercept of his findings. They chose to do nothing. Dr. Shiva is perplexed at the sudden interest now. Dr. Shiva's lawsuit discovered in detail the entire Censorship Infrastructure created by the DHS and other government agencies in collusion with Big Tech such as Twitter, and Facebook, etc. Dr. Shiva's lawsuit provides the entire DETAILED censorship architecture, beyond just DHS. Moreover, he also exposed that among others, the Intercept's Funder, and Founder FUNDED the SAME censorship architecture that Intercept now "bravely" exposes. Is this and ad campaign for Intercept to win a Pultizer while its founder continues support for the same censorship infrastructure.





