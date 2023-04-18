Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR JANE RUBY STAT! TRUTH IS THE ANTIDOTE TO PROPAGANDA
199 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Stat!


Apr 18, 2023


In this new show that premiered on Brighton TV, Dr Jane Ruby shows you how to bust through propaganda and in the second half reports on Hollywood hypocrisy after actor Jamie Foxx suffers a post jab stroke. Truth and News in Medicine

Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2iwb5w-dr-jane-ruby-stat-truth-is-the-antidote-to-propaganda.html

Keywords
healthhollywoodadverse effectspropagandatruthvaccine injuriesmedicinehypocrisystrokeactorjamie foxxantidotetruth in medicinestatdr jane rubydr rubydr janepost jab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket