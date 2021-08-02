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Where are We? 02/08/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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330 views • February 08, 2021
When Mr. Donald Trump was elected President of the United States the Lord spoke and said: His Election is a sign I'm giving you four more years of Grace. Four Years to put your house in order, four years to put your life right and four years to get leaven from your midst. Four more years for the Bride to get ready. If you make good on these four years then you will have many more good years to come. If you fail in putting your house in order in these four years then great tribulation and captivity will come. Where are we today? Did we fail in putting our house in order in these last four years?

We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
https://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades​...​....

To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-boo...​...

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah not right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...​...

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...​...

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/download...

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/​​​​​​

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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