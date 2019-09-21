Only 2 Ingredients Mixture, It Turns Gray Hair Back To Its Natural Color.

Gray hair can be caused by numerous factors like a hormonal imbalance, thyroid disorders, lack of nutrition, malnutrition, using concentrated hair dyes etc. Also, it can be caused by genetic disorders, chemotherapy and radiation.

There are many different types of commercial hair dyes available on the market, which are loaded with harmful chemical substances. That can harm to your hair.

In this video, we’re going to present you a very effective and natural remedy that can prevent gray hair.

Coconut Oil And Lemon Mixture For Premature Graying Of Hair:



As hair oil, coconut oil has been in used for many years past. It nourishes hair and consequently prevents premature graying of hair.

Using coconut oil on a regular basis aids the reduction of protein loss in damaged and undamaged hair.

Lemon juice is loaded with a lot of vitamins like vitamins C and B, That can make the hair follicles healthy and strong. So you can apply the mixture of coconut oil and lemon juice for treating grey hair.



Ingredients:

3 tsp of fresh lemon juice.

Organic coconut oil (the amount depends on the length of your hair).



Preparation:

Combine the ingredients together and apply it to your hair

Then massage it gently into the scalp.

Leave it for about 1 hour.

Then wash off your hair using mild shampoo. Repeat the procedure once a week for best results.