Vancouver Bans Lighters - Big Beautiful Bill Revenue - Tariffs

Vancouver becomes the first jurisdiction in Canada to ban the sale of gun-shaped lighters





Vancouver is the first city in Canada to ban the sale of gun-shaped lighters, following a vote by City Council aimed at reducing public safety risks and limiting the circulation of these devices.





A gun-shaped lighter is a small handheld or torch lighter that looks like a gun. It has parts like a trigger, barrel or handle that make it resemble a real firearm.





“Being the first in Canada to take action on gun-shaped lighters shows our commitment to public safety,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “It’s about keeping our communities safe, and we’re not stopping here. We will be inviting the Province and federal government to work with us on broader solutions so that gun-shaped lighters do not continue to pose a risk.”





https://vancouver.ca/news-calendar/vancouver-ban-sale-of-gun-shaped-lighters-july-2025.aspx









How will no tax on overtime work? Here’s what Trump’s BBB means for your paycheck, taxes





President Donald Trump’s signature “one big beautiful bill” promises to let workers keep more of what they earn by making tips and overtime wages tax-free.





In states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware — where hundreds of thousands of workers rely on overtime and tips to make ends meet — that sounds like a big deal.





But will it mean bigger paychecks every week? Or just a larger tax refund later? Here’s what you need to know.





https://www.phillyburbs.com/story/news/2025/07/13/no-tax-on-overtime-could-mean-a-bigger-refund-how-bbb-works/84638170007/









Trump tariff revenue soars 78%. Who's paying them?





President Trump has been promising his tariffs will help make America more prosperous.





There's already evidence that tariffs are helping the government's bottom line. The federal government collected $68.9 billion in tariffs and excise taxes during the first five months of the year, according to Treasury Department data collected by the Bipartisan Policy Center.





https://www.npr.org/2025/06/09/nx-s1-5425444/trump-tax-tariff-revenue-manufacturing-businesses









List of vehicle products from the United States subject to 25 per cent tariffs effective April 9, 2025





For a complete list of U.S. products currently subject to Canadian counter tariffs, please refer to the full tariff list.





https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2025/04/list-of-vehicle-products-from-the-united-states-subject-to-25-per-cent-tariffs-effective-april-9-2025.html









Crown still considering charges in Kelowna crane collapse





Approaching the four year anniversary of a fatal Kelowna workplace accident, charges have yet to be filed.





"I can confirm the BC Prosecution Service has received a Report to Crown Counsel and a charge assessment is underway," a representative from the BC Prosecution Service said in an emailed statement.





"I do not have an estimated timeline I can share, but complex investigations such as this can take some time to review."





https://www.castanet.net/news/Kelowna/558437/Crown-still-considering-charges-in-Kelowna-crane-collapse