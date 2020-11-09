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2020 Election: Dark Winter, Great Reset. "You'll Own Nothing!"
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183 views • November 09, 2020
Ice Age Farmer - 9 Nov 2020: Christian announces the clear winner of the 2020 US Elections: the technocrats and their plan for a Dark Winter of lock downs and food shortages, enabling their Great Reset to roll forward into global "Happytalism." We must fight this agenda at all levels in this critical moment. Share this critical Ice Age Farmer Broadcast!
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