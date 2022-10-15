CCP Is Trying To Challenge The U.S. With Supply Chain Advantage

https://gnews.org/articles/t53499682
Summary：In the Grand Live Broadcast on October 12th, Miles Guo shared his thoughts on how the U.S. Dollar’s interest rate hike can harvest the economics of the world. But it hurts the U.S. dollar more in the long run. CCP is trying to challenge the U.S. with its full industrial chain production advantage.
