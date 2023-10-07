Create New Account
Israel "In State Of War" With Hamas After Palestinian Militants Launch "Unprecedented" Incursion Into Israel
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 14 hours ago

Palestinian militants on Saturday morning launched an "unprecedented" infultration attack on Israel, the biggest in years, sending fighters over the border from Gaza, firing thousands of rockets and killing dozens of Israelis. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a call-up of reservists and said "we are at war.”

Continue Reading HERE:  https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-state-war-hamas-after-palestinian-militants-launch-unprecedented-incursion


