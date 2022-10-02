ECOCIDE! - 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Is Destroying Our Wildlife

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A Swindon Yellow Vests Documentary on the devastating effects upon our
wildlife caused by 5G Electromagnetic Radiation emitting from LED street
lighting and masts.
I have been collecting this evidence for a year,
and we need to hold our local councils and MPs accountable NOW for
allowing the installation of this untested and UNINSURABLE system. It's
killing the pollinators and small birds. What is it doing to us?
Stand up and be the Resistance. Let your MPs know that you know what they are doing. They are complicit in genocide.
Mirrored - MrHellvis69