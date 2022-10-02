Create New Account
ECOCIDE! - 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Is Destroying Our Wildlife
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
A Swindon Yellow Vests Documentary on the devastating effects upon our wildlife caused by 5G Electromagnetic Radiation emitting from LED street lighting and masts.

I have been collecting this evidence for a year, and we need to hold our local councils and MPs accountable NOW for allowing the installation of this untested and UNINSURABLE system. It's killing the pollinators and small birds. What is it doing to us?
Stand up and be the Resistance. Let your MPs know that you know what they are doing. They are complicit in genocide.

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

5gecocidegenocide agenda

