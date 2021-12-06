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The Stew Peters Show 12. 06. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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260 views • December 06, 2021
VAERS Data for Kids Ages 5-11 HORRIFIC, Trump's Vaxx Push, CIA Pedophilia, and MORE!
The town of Stillwater, Minnesota, just outside the Twin Cities, is known for being the oldest town in Minnesota, but now it’s known for something else: West-coast levels of tyrannical mask mania. Abby Lee is a mom in Stillwater. Her son, a six-year-old, was just expelled from school for not abiding by a strict masking mandate. Abby Lee joins us.
It’s sad enough seeing covid vaccines in adults who believed lies they were told, or who had to choose between the shot or losing their jobs. But now the FDA has raced to approve giving the jab to children under age 12, and that means we’re now seeing our first cases of severe side effects in kids who were too young to even make an informed choice.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
These vaccines were rushed out as quickly as possible, and Donald Trump played a central role in getting them rushed out. Now, he’s deflecting responsibility to Biden; he says that Biden has failed to “sell” the public on the vaccine. Thanks to the same rushed process that the president himself promoted, it’s going to be hurting helpless young children.
Dr. Paul Alexander joins us.
It feels like there hasn’t been nearly as much attention on Maxwell’s trial in the press, compared to all the others, and rest assured, that’s likely by design. A lot of people, powerful people, don’t want the public learning too much about what Jeffrey Epstein was really doing. When Epstein “committed suicide,” he’d been charged with fraud and sex trafficking of minors, but there was every reason to suspect far more may have been going on. And according to prosecutors, Maxwell was at the center of all of it, as Epstein’s fixer and chief recruiter. And, again according to prosecutors, she also participated in some of the sexual abuse of minors directly.
Kash Patel joins us.
New documents have been released proving that the CIA covered up at least 10 cases of agents raping kids and veraciously consuming child pornography, and got off scoff-free. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall digs into the report and makes the case for disbanding the Central Intelligence Agency.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content
at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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The town of Stillwater, Minnesota, just outside the Twin Cities, is known for being the oldest town in Minnesota, but now it’s known for something else: West-coast levels of tyrannical mask mania. Abby Lee is a mom in Stillwater. Her son, a six-year-old, was just expelled from school for not abiding by a strict masking mandate. Abby Lee joins us.
It’s sad enough seeing covid vaccines in adults who believed lies they were told, or who had to choose between the shot or losing their jobs. But now the FDA has raced to approve giving the jab to children under age 12, and that means we’re now seeing our first cases of severe side effects in kids who were too young to even make an informed choice.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
These vaccines were rushed out as quickly as possible, and Donald Trump played a central role in getting them rushed out. Now, he’s deflecting responsibility to Biden; he says that Biden has failed to “sell” the public on the vaccine. Thanks to the same rushed process that the president himself promoted, it’s going to be hurting helpless young children.
Dr. Paul Alexander joins us.
It feels like there hasn’t been nearly as much attention on Maxwell’s trial in the press, compared to all the others, and rest assured, that’s likely by design. A lot of people, powerful people, don’t want the public learning too much about what Jeffrey Epstein was really doing. When Epstein “committed suicide,” he’d been charged with fraud and sex trafficking of minors, but there was every reason to suspect far more may have been going on. And according to prosecutors, Maxwell was at the center of all of it, as Epstein’s fixer and chief recruiter. And, again according to prosecutors, she also participated in some of the sexual abuse of minors directly.
Kash Patel joins us.
New documents have been released proving that the CIA covered up at least 10 cases of agents raping kids and veraciously consuming child pornography, and got off scoff-free. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall digs into the report and makes the case for disbanding the Central Intelligence Agency.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content
at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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