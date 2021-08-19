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House Of Secrets (1936) MYSTERY
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32 views • August 19, 2021
Two men stumble into an old mansion, and get involved with a crazed scientist, torture chambers and sinister medical experiments.
Director: Roland D. Reed
Writers: Sydney Horler, John W. Krafft
Stars: Leslie Fenton, Muriel Evans, Noel Madison
Genres: Classics, B Movie, Low Budget, Mystery
Director: Roland D. Reed
Writers: Sydney Horler, John W. Krafft
Stars: Leslie Fenton, Muriel Evans, Noel Madison
Genres: Classics, B Movie, Low Budget, Mystery
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