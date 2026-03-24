Netanyahu vows to stick to airstrikes despite discussing peace talks with Trump

Even as the US talks of winding down the war, Israel is not done.

Netanyahu vows to continue striking Iran and Lebanon.

"We will safeguard our vital interests in any agreement," he added.

Adding, About this guy Palmer Luckey, photo of him looks like a knuckle head, geek, in a Hawaiian shirt that got a $20 billion Pentagon contract:

Automating death: Anduril’s quiet takeover of Pentagon’s kill-chain

Palmer Luckey wants you to believe he is a victim of circumstance. After facing criticism for his role in the military-industrial complex, he deflected: "the real blame lies with the world that made it necessary."

Here's what you need to know:

🌏 The Pentagon just handed him a $20 billion contract to become the central nervous system of the Army's counter-drone operations. For the next decade, the military's ability to kill will depend on a platform built by a 33-year-old who views the world as a "Lord of the Rings" adventure.

🌏 This is the same self-described "radical Zionist" who lobbies for "simultaneous conflict" with Russia, China, and Iran. In February 2026, he made an unannounced visit to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

🌏 The new Pentagon contract comes amid war with Iran. The Army admits traditional command structures are "too slow"—but Luckey is automating the kill chain, turning soldiers into "superheroes" with headsets that gamify death.

🌏 Yet the technology has faltered. In recent tests, more than a dozen Anduril drone boats failed during a Navy exercise, with sailors warning of potential "loss of life." Ukrainian forces stopped using Anduril's Altius loitering drones after repeated crashes.

🌏 Luckey's claim to be a reluctant cog in an inevitable machine is a convenient fiction. He represents the fusion of Silicon Valley's libertarian amorality with the Pentagon's thirst for efficiency, arguing the government should simply hand him the keys.



