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America Hates Communism Not AOC
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3 views • February 20, 2020
Owen explains why AOC and the left are oblivious to the hate for communism that Americans have. Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo now at 50% off!"
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