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[Mar 28, 2019] BELOW THE CURVE DOCUMENTARY [FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS]
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114 views • August 01, 2021
You will never see this on Netflix, but it's important that people see what it is like when you try to prove that the earth is round. This is a short documentary to show you exactly why the Biblical earth movement is continuing to spread in spite of what the mainstream is putting out there. Please share, mirror, or download any video of ours you like. Time is running out on this platform as many similar channels have been deleted within the last couple of weeks. Thanks so much for all that you guys do! Much love from the Father and the brothers.
Several subscribers have expressed a desire to support our work financially. If you feel led to help us out, you can donate here https://paypal.me/supportFEB
I don't currently have a designated area to do live streams or edit videos, so I have decided to build an office in the basement of my new house. The house itself is still under construction and all expenses for the office will be out of pocket as they aren't part of the construction loan. Any donations would be put to good use and help us out a lot! Thanks so much for all of your support!
WHY THEY LIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQaa3uTCjbo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax6ytIWlIY4&;t=1085s
LINKS TO FOOTAGE USED IN VIDEO
Lighthouse hidden behind false Curve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aY04Zj9j_xI
223 mile by Respice Finem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiAbQmMKirY&;t=16s
Beyond Horizons World Record of 275 miles https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
1200 Miles by JTolan Media 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hobnOTKIjWE&;t=620s
Phuket Word Curve Experiement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmwg4kKDhec&;t=26s
Wide Awake "Illusion of a sunset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnbYhF7j2U
Sunset Experiment with transparencies by Research Royal Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_-FvaUT10&;t=1s
Rob Skiba's Atmospheric Lensing experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeo_-1h6qUc&;t=10s
Soundly's Curved Bridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybkgOD_4CTg
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Several subscribers have expressed a desire to support our work financially. If you feel led to help us out, you can donate here https://paypal.me/supportFEB
I don't currently have a designated area to do live streams or edit videos, so I have decided to build an office in the basement of my new house. The house itself is still under construction and all expenses for the office will be out of pocket as they aren't part of the construction loan. Any donations would be put to good use and help us out a lot! Thanks so much for all of your support!
WHY THEY LIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQaa3uTCjbo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax6ytIWlIY4&;t=1085s
LINKS TO FOOTAGE USED IN VIDEO
Lighthouse hidden behind false Curve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aY04Zj9j_xI
223 mile by Respice Finem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiAbQmMKirY&;t=16s
Beyond Horizons World Record of 275 miles https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
1200 Miles by JTolan Media 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hobnOTKIjWE&;t=620s
Phuket Word Curve Experiement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmwg4kKDhec&;t=26s
Wide Awake "Illusion of a sunset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnbYhF7j2U
Sunset Experiment with transparencies by Research Royal Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_-FvaUT10&;t=1s
Rob Skiba's Atmospheric Lensing experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeo_-1h6qUc&;t=10s
Soundly's Curved Bridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybkgOD_4CTg
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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