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'BIDEN VP -ADMITS- LAWS ARE NOW IRRELEVANT & CONSTITUTION -OPTIONAL(!)THIS SHOULD TERRIFY EVERYONE(!)
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32 views • July 27, 2020
He's right about how this woman destroyed the police department in Orlando, Fl. It was part of the reason I never went back after I left and why my kids refuse to live there and live in a surrounding community with their own PD.
Heaven help this country if he's right that this woman would be Biden's VP pick.
Heaven help this country if he's right that this woman would be Biden's VP pick.
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