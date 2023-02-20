EU prepares for high dose vitamin B6 ban

Halving the previous Tolerable Upper Level without any new risk data signals EU intention to limit freedom of choice and prevent the vitamin’s high dose use that includes reducing Alzheimer’s risk and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.