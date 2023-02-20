Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EU prepares for high dose vitamin B6 ban
224 views
channel image
Alliance for Natural Health
Published Yesterday |

Halving the previous Tolerable Upper Level without any new risk data signals EU intention to limit freedom of choice and prevent the vitamin’s high dose use that includes reducing Alzheimer’s risk and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.

Keywords
healthscienceeuropean unionsupplementsvitamin b6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket