Twitter Files Expose Network News Fascism | Media Malfeasance
KristiLeighTV
Published Yesterday |

Media Malfeasance - Twitter Files Edition! More drops are happening this weekend. Get caught up in what the Twitter Files are revealing so far-what you won't hear from government-controlled media.

