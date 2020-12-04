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VACCINE RISK EVENT GOES GLOBAL
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554 views • December 04, 2020
VACCINE RISK EVENT GOES GLOBAL
This past week, vaccine safety advocates put up informative banners across major highways throughout all 50 states and in 3 countries. Del chats with organizers Joshua Coleman and Olivia Mikos from V is for Vaccine who used the biggest traffic day of the year to their advantage to draw attention to #Covid19 vaccine safety.
#V4Vaccine #V4VGlobalDemo #VaccineTrials #VaccineSafety
This past week, vaccine safety advocates put up informative banners across major highways throughout all 50 states and in 3 countries. Del chats with organizers Joshua Coleman and Olivia Mikos from V is for Vaccine who used the biggest traffic day of the year to their advantage to draw attention to #Covid19 vaccine safety.
#V4Vaccine #V4VGlobalDemo #VaccineTrials #VaccineSafety
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