CELENTE AND MANNARINO PREPARE FOR THE GREAT ECONOMIC DESTRUCTION

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Gerald Celente
Streamed live on Oct 19, 2022 The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MsUp8NzLY4