Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FORMER NIH DIRECTOR ADMITS COVID POLICIES LACKED EVIDENCE
channel image
High Hopes
3206 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
45 views
Published a day ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 25, 2024


As the ‘COVID Cartel’ slowly comes apart at the seams, the former director of the NIH, Francis Collins, joined the legions of health leaders, politicians and journalists who have admitted to misrepresenting the science when it came to the pandemic response.

Hear how he conceded when it came to the science behind social distancing and the likelihood lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 last week at the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7eyc-former-nih-director-admits-covid-policies-lacked-evidence.html

Keywords
pandemicnihdel bigtreehighwiredirectorpoliciescovidsars-cov-2francis collinslack of evidence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket