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#AlexjonesShow FULL SHOW: US BLASTS CHINA OVER #CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP!
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22 views • April 01, 2020
Pence says “it would have been better” had China been more forthcoming about the threat – Share this link!
Vice President Mike Pence blasted China for not being open about the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Tune in NOW as we break down the today’s largest news developments and what to expect in the days ahead
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Vice President Mike Pence blasted China for not being open about the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Tune in NOW as we break down the today’s largest news developments and what to expect in the days ahead
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
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• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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