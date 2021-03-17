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British Hacker Story - Interview with Gary McKinnon - The US Secret Space Fleet
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66 views • March 17, 2021
Richard D Hall interviews British hacker Gary McKinnon who managed to break into N.A.S.A's secret files. He got caught in the act and was facing extradition to the US. He tells how he managed to hack N.A.S.A's system and what happened next . Hugely interesting story!
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