BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thomas Crooks, Classmate said that he was Bullied in School
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • 9 months ago

U.S. law enforcement officials found no indications that the suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump was a supporter of any ideology, nor were there any indications that the suspect suffered from mental illness, the FBI stated.

His classmate, in a interview said that he was bullied in school.

adding: another classmate, remarks:

Trump Shooter Rejected from High School Rifle Club Due to Poor Marksmanship, Former Members Say

Thomas Crooks previously attempted to join his high school’s rifle club but was rejected and asked not to return, according to two former team members who spoke to ABC News.

Crooks attended the club’s preseason sessions, held before tryouts, but did not advance to the tryouts, the two team members said. Both described Crooks as a "bad shot," with one noting that he wasn't a good "fit."

"He didn't just fail to make the team -- he was asked not to come back because of how bad a shot he was. It was considered dangerous," classmate Jameson Myers told ABC News.

Adding more info:

BREAKING! Police Officer Confronted Shooter Before He Fired at Trump, AP Sources Say

Associated Press reports that not long before shots rang out, rally goers noticed a man climbing to the top of a nearby building and warned local law enforcement, according to two law enforcement officials.

One officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward former President Donald Trump. That's when U.S. Secret Service counter snipers shot him, said the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy