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CDC Hep B Vaccine Approval Exposed
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63 views • November 25, 2019
In 2018, despite no safety studies on the new adjuvant (wont' be available until the vaccine is actually being used for 2 years) and that there is a concern the vaccine can cause heart attacks, the vaccine is approved 100%.
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