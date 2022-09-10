ALERT! LIFE DECTECTOR BEING USED TO MAKE SURE NO ONE ESCAPES!

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"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it." -George Orwell Independent Investigator/ Researcher/ Journalist - Navigating the matrix while seeking his face! Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ Blazen Info: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg Email: [email protected] Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cjblaze DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777 #MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam Source links & resources: Music INFO & Links: Track: No Escape ( Edit ) Crime and Mystery . CO.AG Music Artist: CO.AG Music Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA video source Brighteon : vigilent Citizen Link: https://www.brighteon.com/7f0f5c9e-c112-436d-850c-64f7240858e1