Dylan Raiola Departure and The 2026 Nebraska Spring Game - One Year After 2025 Husker Games and The Day Nebraska Football Died

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s 2026 Spring Game preview marks one year since the 2025 Husker Games. The article examines Dylan Raiola’s departure to Oregon and the current quarterback room featuring Anthony Colandrea, TJ Lateef, Daniel Kaelin and Bode Soukup with coach Matt Rhule.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/dylan-raiola-departure-and-the-2026
#NebraskaSpringGame #2026HuskerFootball #DylanRaiola #HuskerGames #MattRhule
8:50End Screen