Dylan Raiola Departure and The 2026 Nebraska Spring Game - One Year After 2025 Husker Games and The Day Nebraska Football Died

Nebraska’s 2026 Spring Game preview marks one year since the 2025 Husker Games. The article examines Dylan Raiola’s departure to Oregon and the current quarterback room featuring Anthony Colandrea, TJ Lateef, Daniel Kaelin and Bode Soukup with coach Matt Rhule.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/dylan-raiola-departure-and-the-2026

#NebraskaSpringGame #2026HuskerFootball #DylanRaiola #HuskerGames #MattRhule