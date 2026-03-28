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Dylan Raiola Departure and The 2026 Nebraska Spring Game - One Year After 2025 Husker Games and The Day Nebraska Football Died
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
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Nebraska’s 2026 Spring Game preview marks one year since the 2025 Husker Games. The article examines Dylan Raiola’s departure to Oregon and the current quarterback room featuring Anthony Colandrea, TJ Lateef, Daniel Kaelin and Bode Soukup with coach Matt Rhule.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/dylan-raiola-departure-and-the-2026

#NebraskaSpringGame #2026HuskerFootball #DylanRaiola #HuskerGames #MattRhule

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dylan raiola transfernebraska spring game 2026husker football preview2025 husker gamesquarterback roster changes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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