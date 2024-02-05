Palestine TV Reporter Collapses On Air While Reporting From Gaza Due To Exhaustion&Extreme Hunger

MIRRORED from TRT World
28 Jan 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk6u7wEU9J0&ab_channel=TRTWorld
Palestine TV correspondent Amr Al Dahoudi collapsed on air while reporting live from Gaza, as Palestinians including journalists suffer from exhaustion and extreme hunger.
