Palestine TV Reporter Collapses On Air While Reporting From Gaza Due To Exhaustion&Extreme Hunger
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from  TRT World

28 Jan 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk6u7wEU9J0&ab_channel=TRTWorld

Palestine TV correspondent Amr Al Dahoudi collapsed on air while reporting live from Gaza, as Palestinians including journalists suffer from exhaustion and extreme hunger.

Keywords
reporterjournalistsgazareportingcollapsesexhaustionextreme hungerpalestine tv

