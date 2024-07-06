🇺🇦 As mobilization has intensified in the so-called Ukraine, attacks on military recruitment office staff have become more frequent: if in previous years they were literally isolated incidents, now footage of such episodes appears almost weekly.



Yesterday, a video surfaced from the outskirts of Vorohta in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, where residents blocked and destroyed a military registration and enlistment office post on the road to the village. According to them, due to the activity of military recruiters, tourists have stopped coming to the area, and the settlement has started losing income and depopulating.



Analyzing similar high-profile cases in the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, it can be noted that often attacks on military registration and enlistment office personnel occur precisely in the western part of the so-called Ukraine. At the same time, some of them do not make it into the reports - we know of at least three such incidents in the Vynohradiv area of Zakarpattia region, about which even the local media and resources did not write.



📌 This is unlikely to be categorically interpreted as "the Westerners absolutely do not want to fight for the East" - since 2022, a considerable number of personnel has been drafted into the AFU from Volyn and Galicia. However, now the Kyiv regime is actively trying to recruit people in those places where the military registration and enlistment offices did not particularly zealous before.



This naturally and expectedly leads to an increase in social tensions in these areas and high-profile incidents, when the local residents can no longer contain their hatred for the Ukrainian military recruiters and directly attack their vehicles and posts.



