Bakery Powered 100% by the Sun! Solar Cooking with the Commercial-Scale Villager Sun Oven--The World's LARGEST SUN OVEN!

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(courtesy of Sun Oven International; filmed circa 2009) A brief overview of the features of the commercial Villager Sun Oven by Sun Oven International's Founder, Paul Munsen. To learn more about the Villager Sun Oven, click-on: https://www.villagersunoven.com/
Tell Sun Oven's new owner, Trip Critz, that Danny Tseng referred you.
Or, contact Sun Oven Affiliate, Danny "Sun" Tseng: Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s but only check ~monthly) 1+786-441-2727 | toll-free: 1+800-250-8975 text: 305.297.9360 e-mail: [email protected] and/or [email protected]
Save $, energy, our planet and cook, bake, pasteurize water, and MORE with ONLY the power of the sun by clicking-on: sunoven.com/product/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition/ . To share, use: tinyurl.com/BuySunOven
To freeze dry some of your sun-cooked food, click-on our Harvest Right affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer
To help you get 100% "off-the-grid," view a FREE copy of our catalog on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before visiting: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGridCatalog
For a FREE copy of our "10 $- & Energy-Saving Tips" e-guide, visit: https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers
For a FREE plan to get to "net zero energy," visit: https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan For a FREE 1-page list of the world's most cost-effective (and quickest payback/highest ROI) energy conservation and efficiency upgrades, visit: Learn how to be you OWN utility company by visiting any of the below:
tinyurl.com/onehouseoffthegrid
tinyurl.com/1houseoffthegrid
tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers
To be able to afford all these off-grid and energy-saving items, learn how to supplement your income by visiting our "Money, Time, and Location FREEdom, ASAP!" channel at: https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFrom9to5YouTubeChannel To increase not only your health- and life-span but, most importantly, your BRAIN/MINDspan so you can continue to live off-the-grid, visit tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture