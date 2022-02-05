Bakery Powered 100% by the Sun! Solar Cooking with the Commercial-Scale Villager Sun Oven--The World's LARGEST SUN OVEN!

(courtesy of Sun Oven International; filmed circa 2009) A brief overview of the features of the commercial Villager Sun Oven by Sun Oven International's Founder, Paul Munsen. To learn more about the Villager Sun Oven, click-on: https://www.villagersunoven.com/

Tell Sun Oven's new owner, Trip Critz, that Danny Tseng referred you.

Or, contact Sun Oven Affiliate, Danny "Sun" Tseng: Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s but only check ~monthly) 1+786-441-2727 | toll-free: 1+800-250-8975 text: 305.297.9360 e-mail: [email protected] and/or [email protected]





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