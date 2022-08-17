TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, "Covid, Genocide in process." Aug. 14.

Doctors across the world are warning that the COVID vax is a death jab that is increasing the loss of lives on an astonishing scale.

See the Shocking Song! (~ 3 min)



Those in the death industry--embalmers, funeral directors, and cremators--are reporting record business, just as life insurance companies are reporting staggering increases in payoffs.

Mike Adams reports that governments around the world are planning for an ELE (extinction level event), which would threaten the continued existence of life on Earth.

Mike King of the Anti-New York Times savages one Steven Lee Myers, who claims the Russians are spreading propaganda, when what he is complaining about is the failure of US propaganda to prevail over Russian efforts to disseminate truths about Ukraine and a host of other issues.

George Soros is being identified as behind the soft-on-crime approach that is leading to a stunning rise in crime and deaths that would have been avoided were criminals not being released again and again, no matter how serious their crimes, so they can get back out on the streets and commit more.

Joe Manchin has sold out the nation for a mess of pottage, where we have long admired him for his principled stand on massive spending and boondoggles.

No more! Whatta show!