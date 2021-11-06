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Words In Your Head - How They Are Telling You To 'Get The Vaccine' - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast
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262 views • November 06, 2021
The mind control is real and lethal and eternally damning. Listen to David Icke...
Yes, the vax is nothing but SHITE.
Stay away from the jab, the Awakened!
Yes, the vax is nothing but SHITE.
Stay away from the jab, the Awakened!
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