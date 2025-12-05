BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Wrong Side Of The Story - Gail Carson
The Wrong Side Of The Story
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
AI Assist  100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on Youtube

You've taken sides, with the one who caused me pain
You welcomed him, and gave me ALL the blame
With a heart of stone, you've turned your back on me
You believe his side, but what you failed to see

(Chorus)

You've got the wrong,  side, of the story
The wrong side, of the story
There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth
But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you
Cause You've got the wrong, side..... of the story


(Verse)

I can't believe, you chose him, to be the winner
You're taking sides, Going out, for chicken dinner
Your cold shoulder, is an unforgivable move
I got a divorce...... and now I'm losing you


(Chorus)

You've got the wrong, side, of the story
The wrong, side, of the story
There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth
But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you
Cause You've got the wrong, side..... of the story


(Bridge)
You really crossed the line this time
I thought you were a friend of mine
You should have listened to my side,  and I'll tell you why



(Chorus)

Cause You've got the wrong, side, of the story
The wrong, side, of the story
There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth
But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you
Cause You've got the wrong, side....the wrong, side

You've got the wrong, side, of the story
The wrong, side, of the story
There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth
But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you
Cause You've got the wrong, side..... of the story


aimusic country music
