The Wrong Side Of The Story

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

AI Assist 100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music



@FeeFiFauxFun on Youtube



You've taken sides, with the one who caused me pain

You welcomed him, and gave me ALL the blame

With a heart of stone, you've turned your back on me

You believe his side, but what you failed to see



(Chorus)



You've got the wrong, side, of the story

The wrong side, of the story

There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth

But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you

Cause You've got the wrong, side..... of the story





(Verse)



I can't believe, you chose him, to be the winner

You're taking sides, Going out, for chicken dinner

Your cold shoulder, is an unforgivable move

I got a divorce...... and now I'm losing you





(Chorus)



You've got the wrong, side, of the story

The wrong, side, of the story

There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth

But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you

Cause You've got the wrong, side..... of the story





(Bridge)

You really crossed the line this time

I thought you were a friend of mine

You should have listened to my side, and I'll tell you why







(Chorus)



Cause You've got the wrong, side, of the story

The wrong, side, of the story

There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth

But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you

Cause You've got the wrong, side....the wrong, side



You've got the wrong, side, of the story

The wrong, side, of the story

There's his side, and my side, and then there is the truth

But don't you ever believe, the side he's telling you

Cause You've got the wrong, side..... of the story





