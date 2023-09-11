dew, wef, sci-fi, Klaus Schwab, almighty god, September 11, deception bytes, DeceptionBytes Is This For Real? Sunday, September 10 2023

9-11 was just the beginning, of their Raid of debaucher on immoral sin-filled men. They can justify it in their minds because of men's sins. Give them no excuse to justify their mass murder campaign.

Only a clean heart, mind, and soul can stand in the presence of an Almighty God. Purify your hearts oh sinner let the King of Glory enter in.

Klaus Schwab Genocidal Mad Scientist WEF Weapons of Mass Murder

It isn't Science Fiction Any Longer!

You Need Jesus! This is from the Pit of Hell. Only God can cast out the Devil of this Magnitude. You might want to take your religion more seriously! Around the World! Turn from this demonic technology. Turn your heart to God. Live off the Grid! Only gold and silver coins are money. Start to live a Godly Moral life. God's laws are written in you when you were born. Power of Salvation. The Gospel of Jesus Christ

DEW WEAPONS ARE GLOBAL/ SMART CLOTHING/ YOUR CAR IS SPYING ON YOU

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OGlq16uI1XaT/