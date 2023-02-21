This post was written by Averine Pennington and published by Lucia on Feb.21/2023





Written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/the-finish-line-averine-pennington/





SCRIPTURE REFERENCES (KJV):

Deut. 5:32 – “Ye shall observe to do therefore as the Lord your God hath commanded you: you shall not turn aside to the right hand or to the left.”

Deut. 30:19 – “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that thou and thy seed may live.”

Isaiah 40:31 – “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary, and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Matt. 10:22 – “And ye shall be hated of all men for My name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.”

Acts 20:28 – “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which He hath purchased with His own blood.”

Romans 10:9 – “For if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”

John 10:27 – “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.

Ephesians 5:26 – “That He might present it to Himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing, but that it should be holy and without blemish.”

Hebrews 9:12 – “Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by His own blood, He entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.

Hebrews 12:1-2 – “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us. 2) Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

1 John 2:2 – “And He is the propitiation for our sins: and not ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.”

1 John 4:10 – “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”

Rev. 22:10-11 – “And he said unto Me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand. 11) He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.”