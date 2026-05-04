Destruction of a Ukrainian Navy unmanned surface vessel (USV) with a Kornet anti-tank guided missile strike in the Black Sea.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report on the morning of May 4, 2026

▪️ In Moscow, a UAF drone hit a residential building in the Mosfilmovskaya (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/268919) area. During the night, 10 drones flying towards the capital were shot down. In repelling an air attack on the Rostov region, about two dozen UAVs were destroyed in 6 districts of the region.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces hit Chernigyv, Sumy, and Nikolayev regions.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the UAF attacked an industrial enterprise in the village of Mirskoe in the Pogarsky district using a suicide drone, and a worker was injured. In the village of Voronok in the Starodubsky district, a 17-year-old boy was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Army Group "North" reports that the destruction of enemy forces in the border forested areas in the Tetkyn sector is continuing. Skirmishes are ongoing in Konstantinovka and the surrounding areas. In the liberated Novodmitrovka, our assault groups have advanced up to 400 meters in three sectors.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a commercial object in Gubkyn was attacked by an enemy drone, and a man and a woman were injured. In the village of Nechaevka in the Belgorod district, a drone attacked a car in which a family was traveling: a married couple and their 21-year-old son. The man and his son died on the spot from severe injuries. In the village of Oktyabrsky, a truck driver was injured by a drone detonation. Two multi-story buildings in Shebekyno were attacked by drones, and two women were injured. A drone hit a car in Grebynka, and a woman was injured. Many settlements are under UAF attacks.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, our assault groups continue to clear nearby forested areas in the Veterinarnoe settlement. Assault units of the Army Group "North" are engaged in intense skirmishes in the forested areas of the Volchansk district and near Chaikovka, destroying 3 enemy groups that launched counterattacks. Active actions are taking place in the northwest of the Kupyansk district's forested areas.

▪️ In Kupyansk, positional battles are ongoing. To the south, there is a battle for the outskirts of Kovsharky.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansk direction, high-intensity battles continue. The city is being encircled, and the Russian Armed Forces have sent assault units through the forested areas to Shchurovo to bypass the city from the west. To the north, there are reports of battles in the village of Pryshib. The enemy is constantly launching counterattacks.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, battles are taking place on the approaches to Ray-Aleksandrovka, and the indicated settlement is under heavy FAB attacks. Our forces have cleared Kalenyky and are advancing on Krivaya Luka.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the Russian Armed Forces are breaking through to the northwest of the city, and there are constant strikes on the enemy's logistics to cut off the supply from Druzhkovka to Konstantinovka.

▪️ On the south of the Dobropillsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing from Grishyno and Novoaleksandrovka towards Mirnoe and Vasilyevka in the west.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Armed Forces are penetrating deep into the enemy's defenses northwest of the village of Alexandrovgrad, engaging in battles in the forested area along the Volchya River in the direction of the village of Lesnoye.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the UAF are deploying new forces to the northern part of Stepnogorsk, but our drone operators are destroying most of the enemy's infantry on the approaches. In the rear of the UAF, a 15-year-old teenager was killed by a drone on a road in Kamyanka-Dneprovskaya.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)